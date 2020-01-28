|
John Cherry
Alamogordo - John W. Cherry, age 91, passed away on January 23, 2020 at his home in Alamogordo, NM. He was born January 11, 1929 in Winnsboro, TX.
John graduated from high school in Winnsboro, TX. Following graduation, he worked for Western Oil Exploration in Canada. He was drafted into the Army and served two years. He later worked for Western Bell in El Paso, TX until retirement.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Plenn and Essie Cherry; his brothers, Howard Peacock and Bruce Cherry; sisters-in-law, Mary Peacock, Lou Cherry, and stepson Jeffrey Coburn.
He is survived by Patricia Coburn of the family home; daughters, Kimberly Cherry (Rod) Southwick of Scottsdale, AZ and Kendal (Bob) Beasley of Las Cruces, NM; stepson Jerry (Retha) Coburn of Grapevine, TX; stepdaughter-in-law, Teresa Coburn of Alamogordo, NM; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the New Heart Cowboy Church at 1311 Galway Dr., Alamogordo, NM at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Alamogordo, NM.
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one with Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020