|
|
John went to be with the Lord on February 8, 2019. John was born on July 31, 1966 in Tularosa, New Mexico to Antonio and Edna Otero.
John graduated from Alamogordo High School in 1985. He attended NMSU. He worked for several companies (contractors) at WSMR. His last job was as a quality control inspector for C. Martin.
John enjoyed work, the outdoors and football, but his biggest passion was his son, John Richard Otero.
Survivors include his son, John R Otero of Las Cruces, NM; sister, Brenda Otero of El Paso; brother, Lonnie Richison and wife Linda of San Antonio, TX; brother, Manny Otero and wife Tina of Alamogordo, NM. Nieces and nephews include Tonia Otero, Finocchiard, Tom, Tim and Mark Richison, Tony and Aaron Otero, and Melissa and Scott Messervey.
He is preceded in death by his father, Antonio A Otero, mother, Edna M. Otero and brother, Anthony S. Otero.
A chapel service followed by a graveside service will be held at Alamogordo Funeral Home/Catholic Cemetery on Tuesday 19 February at 10:00 am.
Pallbearers include Javier Macias and Martin Ortega.
The Otero family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019