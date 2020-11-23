John Francis Watts, Jr.



John Francis Watts, Jr., passed away at age 86 at Gerald Champion Memorial Hospital in Alamogordo, New Mexico on November 11, 2020, at 12:33 PM.



John (Johnny) was one of 4 children born to John F. Watts and Helen (McGerry) Watts of Providence, Rhode Island, both who have since passed. His siblings - Bob and Tommy and Helen - preceded him in death, also.



Johnny was preceded in death by Dorothy (Ziemer), his wife of 44 years and his step-daughter Ann Marie (Annie) Hunnicutt. He is survived by his step-son Robert Hunnicutt Sr. of Chandler, Arizona and Bob's wife, Margaret (Weldon), as well as grandchildren Robert Jr. (Abby) of Phoenix and Jennifer Hunnicutt of Gilbert, AZ. He was blessed with 7 great-grandchildren, all who reside in Arizona.



From the time of his birth on August 19, 1934, Johnny grew up playing baseball and hockey - passions he carried to his final days. He was a Yankees fan in a Red Sox town, but he loved the Bruins, too.



Johnny graduated from Hope High School in Providence and then enlisted for 3 years in the Marine Corps, his proudest achievement. His Toyota pickup had a brass USMC insignia on his front grill. He would often say that "there are no former Marines" and he owned 20 or more USMC ball caps. Following his discharge from the service, Johnny spent the next 50 years working in the radar and electronics industry, mostly in New Mexico at White Sands Missile Range. He loved his work and was happiest when he was crunching data or tweaking an electronic component.



During his life in Alamogordo, Johnny was active in civic functions and activities. He was involved in Alamogordo Music Theater stage productions, Big Brothers, Meals On Wheels, and wherever he could lend a hand or give of his time. He and Dorothy spent many hours walking the beautiful deserts of New Mexico gathering Indian artifacts - categorizing them, sorting them, storing them for future donation to NMSU (Alamogordo). His dry sense of humor and detail-oriented mind will be missed.



Due to restrictions imposed by the current COVID pandemic, no service is scheduled at this time. Cremation occurred through Alamogordo Funeral Home. Further arrangements will be announced when decided upon.









