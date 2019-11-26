Resources
John Keelin


1925 - 2019
John Keelin Obituary
John Keelin

Alamogordo - John D. Keelin, 94, a 31 year resident of Alamogordo, passed away on November 24, 2019 at the Beehive Assisted Living Facility.

John was born in Weinert, Texas on September 25, 1925 to William and Gladys M. Keelin. He was a naval veteran of World War II. He was also retired from Mountain Bell Telephone Company with 35 years of service.

John is survived by his son, David Alan of Havre de Grace, MD; three grandsons and two granddaughters. He is also survived by two sisters, Peggy Owen and Anita Lee, both of Alamogordo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gladys Keelin; brothers, Thomas, Paul and Alvie; three sons, Donald, Michael and Ricky.

Under the direction of the Alamogordo Funeral Home, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
