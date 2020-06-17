John Martinez
Alamogordo - John Martinez, 69, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, granddad, and great-granddad, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his home in La Luz, New Mexico after a long battle with cancer. He was born on November 13, 1950 in Tularosa, New Mexico to Pedro Martinez and Erminia Gonzales Martinez. He was a huge Green Bay Packer and Alabama Crimson Tide fan and an award-winning pool player.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 45 years, Debbie Martinez; daughters, Lola Martinez (Stacey), Linda Moncada (Aaron), Felicia Henderson (PJ), and Theresa Herrera (Jaime); sons, Juan Martinez (Armida) and John Herrera (Melissa); 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; sisters, Adelina Estrada, Eva Garcia, and Josephina Acevedo; his very close friends, David and Arturo Ornelas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; a sister; granddaughter, Roxanne Holder; and grandson, John Herrera Jr.
The Rosary for John Martinez will be recited at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church School Grounds with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 am.
The family invites all to join them for a potluck reception at the St. Francis Parish Hall following services.
The Martinez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.