John Mills
Alamogordo - John Edgar Mills, 80, passed away on April 25, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on March 4, 1939 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Robert and Margaret (Engle) Mills.
Survivors include his sister, Susie (George) Cookey of Alamogordo, NM; and nephew, Niels Cookey
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Margaret Mills.
The funeral service for John Mills will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel with Niels Cookey and Shelby Moon officiating.
Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 South Park Ave., Tuscon, AZ, 85706.
The Mills family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019