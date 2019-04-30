Services
Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home - Alamogordo
1334 N. Scenic Dr.
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-437-0530
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home - Alamogordo
1334 N. Scenic Dr.
Alamogordo, NM 88310
Burial
Following Services
South Lawn Cemetery
5401 South Park Ave
Tuscon, NM
John Mills Obituary
John Mills

Alamogordo - John Edgar Mills, 80, passed away on April 25, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on March 4, 1939 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Robert and Margaret (Engle) Mills.



Survivors include his sister, Susie (George) Cookey of Alamogordo, NM; and nephew, Niels Cookey



He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Margaret Mills.



The funeral service for John Mills will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel with Niels Cookey and Shelby Moon officiating.



Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 South Park Ave., Tuscon, AZ, 85706.



The Mills family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019
