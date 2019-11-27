|
|
John Raymond "Jack" Patrick
Alamogordo - Jack Patrick, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in his home in Alamogordo, NM. Jack was born on December 16, 1928 in Mattoon, IL to Raymond Patrick and Mable Ann (Tabor) Patrick.
Born and raised in Mattoon, Jack served as Sergeant First Class 132d (130th) Infantry. Jack and his wife Patsy were married in a military ceremony at Camp Cooke, CA. Upon returning to Mattoon, Jack worked with USI in Tuscola, IL. In 1957, he obtained his Real Estate License and started his 60-year career as a Realtor. Jack was highly regarded for his honesty and integrity… and renowned for his "trademark" 1966, mid-night blue, Thunderbird convertible.
While always active in the community, Jack was a founding member of the running club "Run for Your Life". Jogging became a passion for Jack, as he continued to consistently log miles in almost daily early-morning jogs. At last count, Jack accumulated over 38,700 miles, including five Chicago Marathons, countless 5Ks and other charity runs.
Jack and Pat resided in Mattoon until 1985 when they moved to Mt. Prospect, IL in suburban Chicago. In 1993, they relocated to Alamogordo, NM where they began a new chapter in their lives. As in Mattoon, Jack became engrained in the local community and active in the local real estate market. Jack joined Coldwell Banker Sudderth Nelson in 1993 and was named the 2002 "Realtor of the Year" by the Otero County Association of Realtors.
Jack took delight in his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and array of good friends across the country. He was known for sending notes, postcards, or newspaper clippings just to stay in touch and to let you know that he was thinking of you. Jack will be missed by many.
Survivors include his daughter Lynn (Sandy) Zalon-Verdon residing in Woodridge, IL; son-in-law Arnold Zalon of Chicago, IL; son Dr. Douglas Patrick of Alamogordo, NM; and son Scott (Lisa) Patrick, Western Springs, IL. Jack's grandchildren are Jennifer Zalon residing in Urbana, IL; Andy (Lauren) Zalon of Wheaton, IL; Zachary Patrick and Maureen Patrick of Western Springs, IL. Great grandchildren are Madison Zalon and Theodore Zalon of Wheaton, IL.
Jack was preceded in death by his father Raymond Patrick, mother Mable Cook, sister Louise Van Cleave, brother-in-law James Van Cleave, and his wife of 54-years, Patsy E. Patrick (Robinson).
Visitation for Jack will be held Monday, December 2 from 3PM-8PM at Scenic Chapel in Alamogordo. Internment ceremony will follow on Tuesday, December 3 at Fort Stanton State Veterans Cemetery in Fort Stanton, NM. A US Army Honor Guard from Fort Bliss, TX will accompany Jack to his final resting place.
In lieu of flowers, Jack requested that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity Veterans Build at habitat.org/support.
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Alamogordo Funeral Home.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019