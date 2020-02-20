|
Johnnie M Glass
Alamogordo - Johnnie M. Glass of Alamogordo passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 73. She married her high school sweetheart, Joe Glass, in 1964 just after graduation from high school and they shared their life for 56 years.
Joe and Johnnie moved to Cloudcroft in 1978 and had the adventure of a lifetime while they lived in a tent with their children and built a log home. They resided in Cloudcroft until 2005 when they moved to Alamogordo. During their time in Cloudcroft, Johnnie was active in school and community activities serving as a two-term president of the Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce, a volunteer EMT, Girl Scout leader and member of the Cloudcroft Fire Department. She was a charter member of the BSPW.
She opened Green Mountain Real Estate in 1981 until sale of the business in 1987. In 1997 she opened Cloudcroft Properties until sale in 2002. She retired from real estate in 2005. She was active in various other business ventures in Cloudcroft while working as a paralegal. She served as a mediator for the Twelfth Judicial District Court from 1991 and operated Alamogordo Mediation Center until her retirement in 2010. She specialized in divorce and custody mediation.
Johnnie was preceded in death by her parents, John M. and Hazel M. (Uzzle) Henderson of Texas. She is survived by her husband, Joe Glass; her daughter, Chanda J. Harcourt and her husband Michael of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her son, John Glass and his wife Mollie of Alamogordo; and her three precious granddaughters, Haylie Glass, Madison Glass, and Miranda Harcourt.
A going away party was held on Sunday the 16th and no further services will be held.
