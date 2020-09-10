1/2
Johnny Avila
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny Avila

Alamogordo - Johnny C. Avila, 79, peacefully went to be with the Lord on 8/30/2020.

He was born in Alamogordo, NM on 4/07/1941 to Leonardo and Trinidad (Chavez) Avila. Johnny was retired from the US Army National Guard where he served for 22 years and from the City of Alamogordo where he was employed for 27 years working his way up from the Sanitation Department to a Fire Inspector. He loved being a Fireman and received numerous awards for fire safety. After retirement, he continued to work at Wal-mart for 14 1/2 years.

Johnny's greatest love was his family. He loved his grandkids and looked forward to seeing them every morning.

Johnny was affiliated with the Knights of Columbus and a dedicated church member of Immaculate Conception Church. One of his favorite hobbies was carpentry. He was a huge sports fan which included baseball and football and as most everyone knows, a loyal Dallas Cowboy's Fan. He proudly displayed their logo on just about everything he owned. He was well known for his attire, his baseball hat and jacket which included the Dallas star.

Survivors include his spouse of 54 years, Oralia Avila of Alamogordo, NM, his daughter, Theresa Neussendorfer and son-in-law, Richard Neussendorfer of Alamogordo, NM. Two grand children, Caleb and Jonah Nessendorfer, His Sisters, Presiliana Velasco of Alamogordo, NM and Margaret Hernandez Vigil of Albuquerque, NM, also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonardo Avila and mother, Trinidad Avila; son John C. Avila; and sisters and brothers, Anita Arenas, Donaciana Hill, Adelina Sandoval, Carmen Brusuelas, Maria Elena Gonzalez, Leonardo Avila Jr, Joe Avila, Louis Avila and Pedro Avila.

Services for Johnny C. Avila will be on 09/17/2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 705 Delaware, Ave, Alamogordo, NM.

Rosary will be recited by Linda Villabisencio at 10:30 am and Mass will be at 11:00 am. Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery at 12 noon.

Please wear your mask and only 60 people will be allowed for church services and burial.

The Avila Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online register book, please visit alamogordofuneralhome.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alamogordo Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved