Johnny Avila
Alamogordo - Johnny C. Avila, 79, peacefully went to be with the Lord on 8/30/2020.
He was born in Alamogordo, NM on 4/07/1941 to Leonardo and Trinidad (Chavez) Avila. Johnny was retired from the US Army National Guard where he served for 22 years and from the City of Alamogordo where he was employed for 27 years working his way up from the Sanitation Department to a Fire Inspector. He loved being a Fireman and received numerous awards for fire safety. After retirement, he continued to work at Wal-mart for 14 1/2 years.
Johnny's greatest love was his family. He loved his grandkids and looked forward to seeing them every morning.
Johnny was affiliated with the Knights of Columbus and a dedicated church member of Immaculate Conception Church. One of his favorite hobbies was carpentry. He was a huge sports fan which included baseball and football and as most everyone knows, a loyal Dallas Cowboy's Fan. He proudly displayed their logo on just about everything he owned. He was well known for his attire, his baseball hat and jacket which included the Dallas star.
Survivors include his spouse of 54 years, Oralia Avila of Alamogordo, NM, his daughter, Theresa Neussendorfer and son-in-law, Richard Neussendorfer of Alamogordo, NM. Two grand children, Caleb and Jonah Nessendorfer, His Sisters, Presiliana Velasco of Alamogordo, NM and Margaret Hernandez Vigil of Albuquerque, NM, also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonardo Avila and mother, Trinidad Avila; son John C. Avila; and sisters and brothers, Anita Arenas, Donaciana Hill, Adelina Sandoval, Carmen Brusuelas, Maria Elena Gonzalez, Leonardo Avila Jr, Joe Avila, Louis Avila and Pedro Avila.
Services for Johnny C. Avila will be on 09/17/2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 705 Delaware, Ave, Alamogordo, NM.
Rosary will be recited by Linda Villabisencio at 10:30 am and Mass will be at 11:00 am. Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery at 12 noon.
Please wear your mask and only 60 people will be allowed for church services and burial.
The Avila Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
