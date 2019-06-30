Services
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church
Resources
Johnny Felix Vigil


1953 - 2019
Johnny Felix Vigil Obituary
Johnny Felix Vigil, 66, passed away on June 16, 2019 in Tularosa, New Mexico. He was born on May 2, 1953 in Ruidoso, New Mexico to Manuel and Gregoria (Portillo) Vigil.

Survivors include his wife, VirginiaVigil; two daughters, Anna James and husband Alex Duran, Melissa and husband Rick Pacheco; two sons, Jesse and wife Diane Vigil, Johnny Vigil; brother, Manuel Vigil; and granddaughter, Tamara Vigil.

He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Vigil; mother, Gregoria Vigil; grandchildren, Adriana Vigil, Jesse Vigil, Jr., and Enrique Pacheco.

The Vigil with Rosary for Johnny Vigil will be recited at 9:30 am, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church with , Father Marcel Okonkwo, Celebrant.

Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Jesse James, Darrin James, Christopher James, Lando McKinley, Jesse VIgil, Nathan Leach, and Anxious Duran.

Honorary pallbearers include Tamara Vigil, Deanna James, Krislyn Pacheco, Desire Duran, Alexis Duran, and Malina Leach.

The Vigil family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 30, 2019
