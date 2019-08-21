|
|
Johnny S. Gutierrez, Jr.
- - Johnny S. Gutierrez Jr. passed away June 2, 2019 in Hobbs, New Mexico at the age of 67. He was born May 24, 1952 in Alamogordo, New Mexico, to Johnny Stogden Gutierrez, Sr. and Celia Garcia Gutierrez.
Johnny owned his own business and worked for the Alamogordo Daily News as a newspaper carrier in the Alamogordo and La Luz area for many years. As a young man he served in the United States Marines. One of the greatest enjoyments of his life was spending the Fourth of July lighting fireworks with his family. He enjoyed hunting in his younger years and reading his Bible in his later years.
Those who knew him will never forget him or his love and devotion for his family and friends. Johnny was, at heart, a warrior, and he fought to live his best life for many years. He is now resting and at peace.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Diane Gutierrez, his children Anthony, Johnny III, and Manuel Gutierrez, and his beloved step daughter Sylvia Barela; brothers Albert, Richard and Robert Gutierrez; and sisters Angelina and Teresa Gutierrez; grandchildren Kristal, Felicia, Gabe, Marcos, Patrick, Diana, Sonya, Briona, Juliona, Audriona, Alex, Jonathan, and Teanna; and great-grandchildren Sariya, Xaiden, Josiah, De'Mien, Mireia, Freedom, and Isabella; and also by many uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his paternal grandparents Manuel and Carlotta Gutierrez, his maternal grandparents, Domingo and Francisca Garcia, and by brothers Raymond, Danny, and Tommy Gutierrez.
The rosary for Johnny Gutierrez, Jr. will be recited at 9:30 am., followed by Mass of the Christian burial at 10:00 am., which will be celebrated at Nuestra Senora de La Luz (Our Lady of the Light) Catholic Church on Friday, August 23, 2019, with Father Marcel Okonkwo, Celebrant. Burial will follow at Nuestra Senora de La Luz (Our Lady of the Light) Catholic Cemetery.
Should family or friends desire, in lieu of flowers an account has been set up at Loco Credit Union, 808 Washington Ave., P. 0. Box 1743, Alamogordo, on behalf of Johnny Gutierrez, Jr., to assist with burial expenses.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019