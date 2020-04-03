|
|
Joleen Austin
Alamogordo, NM - On Friday, March 27, 2020, Joleen S. Austin, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 69.
Joleen was born on December 27, 1950 in Beloit, KS to Bob and Barbara (Latham) Heinen. After graduating from Cawker City High School in 1968, she moved to Abilene, KS where she worked at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum. She married her high school sweetheart Arthur W. Austin M.D. in August of 1971.
Joleen was a talented artist, an avid reader, and an animal enthusiast. She shared her love for stained glass and animals by opening two retail locations in Alamogordo, Accents in Glass and Adorable Pooches. When she wasn't running her shops, she loved to volunteer and travel with her husband.
Joleen was preceded in death by her father, Bob, and her sister, Marilyn. She is survived by her husband Arthur, her mother, Barbara, her sisters Nancy, and Lisa, her son, Jared.
Memorial services for Joleen will be held in Alamogordo, NM, later in 2020.
The family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services. To sign the online register book, please visit https://www.scenicchapel.com/.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020