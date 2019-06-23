|
|
Jonathan Cody Morrison
La Luz - Jonathan Cody Morrison, 54, of La Luz, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his family home after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born to the late Carl Gary Morrison and Judy Morrison on July 27, 1965. His services will be held on June 29, 2019 at the La Luz Cemetery at 10:00 AM with Terrell Davis officiating. Jon aka, Jon Boy, Juanito, Jon-Jon enjoyed helping people, gardening, family jam sessions and playing with his dog and numerous cats. Family and friends were Johnny's passion and joy. lie loved to make the Wills Canyon jam session every spring. Jonathan is survived by his sisters, Karen Taylor (Jim Paugh) and Kathy Lawson (Joel Lawson), his brothers Bear Smith (Sharon Perry), Jimmy Olsen (Bea Olsen), Jack Olsen (Cindy Olsen), and Carl Morrison (Frances Morrison). He is also survived by Kathleen Coombs and their daughters Amber, Amanda and Mariah. He was a very special uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a lot of loving friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his son Mathew John Morrison . Johnny we love you and we will miss you! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of America.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 23, 2019