Jose Luis Trujillo
Alamogordo - Jose Luis Trujillo, 31, passed away on August 26, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on July 21, 1988 in Alamogordo, New Mexico to Federico and Socorro (Carrasco) Trujillo.
Survivors include his two daughters, Leyla Marie Trujillo, Jazi Anna Trujillo; son, Giovani Trujillo; mother of his children, Rosie Cordova; two brothers, Renato (Martha) Trujillo of Alamogordo, NM, Federico (Dao) Trujillo Jr. of Alamogordo, NM; niece, Victoria Trujillo; four nephews, Federico Trujillo III, Jessi Trujillo, Santiago Trujillo, Andrew Trujillo; God parents, Juan Delgado and Dolores Pontoja; as well as numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jose and Ernestina Trujillo; maternal grandparents, Jose Carrasco and Maria Barron.
Jose was a loving father, son, and brother. He will be greatly missed.
The family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home.
The funeral service for Jose Trujillo will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home with Pastor Jose Garcia officiating.
Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Federico Trujillo III, Jessi Trujillo, Santiago Trujillo, Andrew Trujillo, Albert Carrasco, Kevin Norman, Arron Auld, and Chris Colmenero.
In memory of Jose and his love for sports and hunting, you may show your love by attending, wearing his favorite sports teams; Raiders, Dodgers, and Lakers.
The Trujillo family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019