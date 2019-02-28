|
Jose "Joe" Maria Hernandez, 83, of Hondo, NM, passed away after succumbing to Parkinson's disease on February 25th, 2019.
Jose "Joe" Maria Hernandez was born November 1st, 1935 in Hondo, NM, the son of Miquela and Esteban Hernandez.
At a young age Esteban, Joe's father, put him on a horse and he instantly fell in love with riding. He spent several years riding, roping, breaking and shoeing horses. Joe developed a passion and love for being a Cowboy. Joe loved walking the horse trails, hiking around the hills and would spend endless hours looking for deer and teaching his dog "Baby" new tricks. Joe had a kind soul and a heart of gold, always willing to help anyone in need. Joe loved spending his time exercising, driving to the post office, drinking coffee and hanging out at the senior center where he told stories to his friends and played a few games of pool before heading home to eat a snack or two. He developed a love for the outdoors and spent most days being outside watering the trees, fishing and playing horse shoes. At every special occasion, Joe always dressed up and showed off his dancing skills by spinning and twirling Viola around the dance floor. He had an infectious smile, personality and he was often the life of the party.
He was united in holy matrimony to Viola Trujillo on October 28th, 1958. The union was blessed and will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife Viola and 6 children; Alfred and spouse Lulu Hernandez of Santa Fe, NM, Janet Greer of Alamogordo, NM, Patricia and spouse Ricardo Garcia of Alamogordo, NM, Patrick and spouse Ruth Hernandez of Tinnie, NM, Rebecca and spouse Marcus Sedillo of Hondo, NM, and Anthony Hernandez of El Paso, TX; 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
A Rosary for Joe will be held at 9:30 A.M. followed by a Mass at 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 1st at the St. Jude Catholic Church in San Patricio, NM. The burial will follow at the St. Jude Thaddeus Cemetery in San Patricio, NM.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019