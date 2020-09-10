Joseph Felton
La Luz - Joseph G. Felton was a farm boy from northern Kansas. He was born August 17, 1923 and died at 97 years old on September 3, 2020. His life was full of great stories from infancy on. He rode his horse back and forth to school year after year through rain or shine. He grew up to become a jet aircraft mechanic. He met and married Margaret Mauchley in Atchison, KS. They moved to Wichita, KS, where he worked for Boeing Aircraft Co. They had three children, Julie, George, and Robert. Their journey began with him being transferred to different states. He always included in our travels, visits to State Parks, etc., which helped us to love creation and our Creator. When transferred to Alamogordo, N.M. He told Margaret, "I think this is where we want to stay!" They chose to make a home deep in the mountains of Karr Canyon for years. They then moved to the village of La Luz as they grew older.
He is survived by an international family. His daughter, Julie Bukowski and her Polish husband Ron, have four children, Laurie Villalobos and husband Billy, Cindy Paschal and husband Thomas, who have three children, Bryce Bailey and wife Lindsey, who have given our mom and dad three great great grandchildren, Skyler, Drake, and Harper. Another son Thomas and wife Genesis, and Cindy and Thomas' daughter, Valaurie. Ron and Julie's son Timothy and wife Heidi have two children, Ava and Cashus. Youngest Bukowski daughter, Rebecca Vann and sons Racer and Aiden.
George and his wife Ryoko from Okinawa, Japan, had three children, daughter Janelle Swinford and husband Paul who gave mom and dad their great grandson, Jordan. Jared and wife Melissa, and George's youngest son, Nathan.
Robert and his wife Ruth from Ecuador have two children, Jonathan and wife Yasmeli, and daughter Emily with husband Ryan in Kosovo.
Our mother died 20 years ago this month. Dad often spoke of our mother, and as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, it comforted him to know that soon our Creator, Jehovah, will solve this world's problems by using His heavenly Kingdom Government that his Son Jesus told us to pray for. That Government reigning over the Earth will result in making the Earth a Paradise and bring back to life our dear loved ones who have died by a resurrection.
A Memorial Service will be held by way of Zoom this Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Anyone who would like to attend may contact Robert Felton at 575-635-9201 or email at robertwfelton@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
The Felton family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at PCS.
