|
|
Joseph "Mac" William McKinley
Alamogordo - Joseph William McKinley Jr., 97, passed away on September 9, 2019 at the New Mexico Veteran's Home in Truth Or Consequences, NM.
Mac was born on August 5, 1922 in Las Vegas, NM, the eldest of 5, to Joseph William McKinley Sr. and Emily (Shuman) McKinley. He graduated from Maxwell High School in NM in 1940.
In 1942 he enlisted in the Army where he trained as an X-ray Tech. Later, he was stationed at Plymouth, England as a Medic in 104th Med. Group, Co. L, 3Bn., 116th Brigade, 29th Infantry Division. Historically known, this unit was part of the initial landing on Omaha Beach on 6 June 1944 and subsequently on 29 July, outside Saint Lo, France Joe was wounded while treating other soldiers. Tech/Sgt McKinley was honorably discharged in Oct 1945. Joe was a two-time recipient of both the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.
Joe married Elizabeth "Betty" Gideon in 1946 and made use of the GI Bill in pursuing his education. He graduated from UNM in Albuquerque with a B.S. Degree in 1950, then again at Colorado University with Masters in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Math. He began his professional career teaching high school, in Aztec and Clayton, NM, followed by 18 years as a Professor at NMSU Alamogordo, retiring in 1984. Joe and Betty briefly returned to Omaha Beach in 1994 for the WWII D-Day+50 Commemoration.
When asked about his father's life, Mark said he didn't speak about the past, as one might expect, given his experiences, but when he did, he was solemn in his reflections. He enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, playing golf, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He is remembered as being patient, kind, and fun-loving as well as a good and respected teacher. My father's generation is almost gone now, but the legacy they leave behind is monumental and I will never forget the role my father played in it. He was a hero to many and he will be missed.
Joseph W. McKinley, Jr. was preceded in death by his father, Joseph William McKinley Sr., his mother, Emily Caroline McKinley, and his wife, Betty, of 62 years. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Audrain and Lois Brown of Texas and his brother John McKinley of Maine.
He is survived by his son, Mark William McKinley, Sr. of Alamogordo, NM; granddaughter, Shandalyn McKinley of Runaway Bay, TX; grandson, Maj. Mark McKinley Jr. (USMCR) his wife ShaeLa and 2 great grandchildren of Oklahoma City, OK; sister, Ruth Audrain of Fritch, TX, and many nieces and nephews.
The committal service for Joseph McKinley, interred together with his wife Betty, will be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 9:00 am on Monday, September 23, 2019 with full military honors.
If friends so desire, contributions may be made to The Gideon International, P.O. Box 188 Alamogordo, NM 88310.
The McKinley family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel in Alamogordo to direct the final arrangements. Local services will not be held.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019