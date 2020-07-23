Josie Jaramillo
Tularosa - Friday, July 10, 2020, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and the matriarch of our family, Josie (Blanco) Jaramillo of Tularosa, NM, left this earth for eternal life.
Josie was born on January 21, 1938, in Albuquerque, NM, and raised in Carrizozo, NM by her parents Clifford and Mary Perea Barreras. Nana, as everyone called her, raised seven children, worked hard, loved unconditionally, raised grandkids, fed strangers, prayed always, and forgave often. She lived all over the globe at the Army's assignment and celebrated the birth of children in Germany, California, Texas, and New Mexico. An international woman poised humbly on Rosalio Lane, nothing was too big a task for her strength, and her compassion brought comfort to all. She was a giant of cooking and fed anyone without a home to find a plate, especially on Thanksgiving and Christmas. We have all met strangers throughout the years at the dinner table at Nana's for holidays. Strangers to us, but friends to her; she was their comfort, someone who looked at them without judgment, and cared not for their past wrongdoings, but fostered their future any way she could. Her actions were louder than her words, but when she needed words, you better be ready for the truth. She never threw people away and showed love and acceptance to all. She may have had faults, but to all of us, flawless. And to our weaknesses? She accepted us all, saw past imperfections, and uniquely loved, hugged, and kissed her family as though you were the only human, she had ever expressed affection.
She was the glue, love, heart, faith, cornerstone, and a friend to many. We know that through Nana's Roman Catholic faith, her life is only just beginning. There is no doubt that our new angel has reserved a place for us around the throne of God and has joined with those gone before her in our "cloud of witnesses."
Josie is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Mary Perea Barreras, step-dad; Andy Padilla, ex-husband; Charlie Gonzales Blanco, siblings; Tony Barreras, Juan Padilla, Eppie Telles, Manuel Padilla, and Raymond Padilla, grandchildren; Ed Martinez and Karmen Kensley Beach, and nephew; Marty Barreras.
She is survived by Ray and (Gloria) Barreras and the families of their children Marty, David, Andy. Lydia (Ed) Martinez: Trisha (Chuy) Martinez-Ortega, Gabriel, Mando; Rey (Michelle) Martinez; Rey Jr., Jake, Jace, Miabella. Mary (Frank) Martinez: Theresa, (Allen) Horne, Martina, (Tyler) Lloyd, Marybelle Lloyd; Martiza Baca-Horne; Arick (Lindsay) Horne; Azariah Horne. Frances Martinez Brown (Chris Brown) Andres, Xavier. Charlie (Cindy) Blanco: Trae (Kelsey) Blanco, Ophelia, Ellis; Tara Blanco. Andrew (Lisa) Blanco: Sasha Blanco; Brice (Tinea) Blanco, Talayiah Blanco; Taylor (Jr.) Houston, Drae Blanco, Kalais Houston. Patsi Kerin (Dena Merricks): Mario Blanco; Drake, Jackson; Edgar Ulrich III (Nadia), Colton, Benjamin. Clifford (Mari) Blanco: CR (Adriana) Blanco, Unique, Braylon, Ashton, Blake on the way; Nia (Daniel) Vallejo, Marianna, Dominic. Carol Blanco Atwood (Trent Atwood): Mark (Sarah) Beach, Kayleigh, Kylie, Karlee; Mathew Britt Beach. Angela Jaramillo: Angel (Operana) Jaramillo, Ronin Brandon; Mary Helen Jaramillo (Patrick Trujillo), Elijah Joseph Trujillo; Jessica Jaramillo; Reyes Jaramillo.
Dear Nana: We promise to keep your candles burning, both in action and in our hearts. In all future weddings, we will pray for the new couple as you did for all of us, cook for others, see the good in the world, love our children, protect your family, encourage strangers, laugh together, ask the hard questions, be exuberant in our love for others, plant the seeds and virtues in others that you did in each one of us, and through our example, always tell your story.
God bless you,
God take care of you,
And God bring you home safely.
Eternal rest, grant unto her O Lord,
And let perpetual light shine upon her.
May her soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed,
Through the mercy of God,
Rest in peace.
Amen.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
