Joy Lee Kosinski
Alamogordo - Joy Lee Kosinski has gone home to join our Lord Jesus Christ and his family in Heaven on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer.
Born in Lovington, NM to Sid and Loyalty Ann Cowan in 1944. She married the love of her life "Doc" Kosinski in 1970, who preceeded her in death in 2013.
She is survived by her sister Gayla Neagle, daughters Brenda Kosinski and Missy Prewitt, niece Robyn Bunch, nephew Ricky Neagle, 10 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
She loved animals, especially her 2 Shelties, Tori and Teddi.
She was a retired Physical Education teacher and Cheerleader coach for over 30 years. She devoted much of her time volunteering at the Cancer Research Center, a participate in the Senior Center Dance Group, and an active community member. Bethel Baptist Church was a vital part of her life. She touched the hearts of many and will be truly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on September 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethel Baptist in Alamogordo, NM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Research Center or Bethel Baptist Church.
The Kosinski family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2019