Joyce Lee Austin



Loved by many all over the world! Joyce arrived on September 12, 1942 as the 2nd of 6 children born to Sara Joyce and Floyd Lee Chapman. She left this world on July 5th, 2020. She was the Mother to 8 children, 4 by birth and 4 by choice when she married Ray Austin, who proceeded her in death on May 14th, 2020, after 55 years of marriage.



She was a dedicated Avon Lady for 40 years. She could do nails and hair better than most professionals. She was an artist, grew beautiful gardens and loved to play games (Yahtzee will never be the same without her). She rode motorcycles, enjoyed camping, traveling the world, and she always loved a good Lotto scratch-off. Her true expression of love was in the kitchen making cream puffs, hand-made hot rolls and her famous beef soup -every heart and stomach was always full! She sewed beautifully and all of us have many of her knitted dish cloths!



All of this is what she liked but what truly made her special was her selflessness. She always made time for others with no expectation of recognition for herself. Joyce was also a true fighter when it came to her children or to battling cancer, she was a warrior on all fronts.



Her legacy is carried on by her children: Sharon Hodges, Joe Austin and his wife Judi, Jeri Swaim and her husband Doug, Jan Denton and her husband Gary and Ray Austin, Jr and his wife Kim. Grandchildren: Josh, Nicole, Jamie, Rachel, Jacob, Taylor, Logan, Zachary, Kelsey, Amelia, Coleman, Hayley. Great Grandchildren: Hunter, Gunner, and Kate. She is survived by 2 sisters - Jean McGraw and her husband Jim and Jana Hudson. She will be missed by her fur baby Rowdy and so many family and friends.



"It's a Joyce thing" …



We are all blessed for the gift of time with her and she will forever be missed.



Mom donated her body to UT Southwestern for study and will be honored at a later date.









