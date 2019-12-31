|
Juan Octavio Estrada
Alamogordo - 21 August 1940 - 26 December 2019
The family of Juan Octavio Estrada regrets to announce his passing on December 26th, 2019. He was 79. Born in Mexico, emigrated to the Tularosa Basin as a boy and was a lifelong resident of Otero County. He spent his childhood in High Rolls and La Luz and attended Alamogordo High. As a teenager he was a hot rod enthusiast and founding member of the Highrolls Straight Pipes car club. In 1958 "Tavo" joined the US Navy where he served as a radioman aboard the destroyers USS Ammen and USS Marshall. He followed the grand tradition of American sailors who cross the equator by meeting Neptune and proudly becoming a Shellback.
After the Navy Juan returned to Alamogordo and began his distinguished career as a firefighter at Holloman AFB where he served in key positions culminating in Deputy Chief. Earlier in his career as the Captain of Crash Rescue he led the team of firefighters who extracted the crew of the space shuttle Columbia when it landed at White Sands Missile Range in 1982.
He was quick with a joke, loved to dance, and if you handed him a guitar he might sing all night. Blessed with irrepressible good humor, he loved a party, and to make people laugh, but most of all he loved his family. At the center of his world, his wife of 51 years, Julieta was his rock, his love, and his fortress. As a devoted father, he pushed his daughters, Angelina and Rebecca, to be bold and to make their marks in the world, and he proudly watched them do just that.
An avid outdoorsman he loved horses, hunting, and fishing in the Sacramento Mountains. To the young men of the family, no camp was complete until Tio Juan arrived. A tireless football fan, he was devoted to the Denver Broncos and was a fixture in the stands at Alamogordo Tiger home games. An active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where in his later years, he served as an usher.
As a husband, father, son, brother, and uncle, he uplifted the lives of those blessed to know him. He was beloved by his family and many friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Juan; mother, Rosalia Barrela of Alamogordo; sister, Ramona Chavez of La Luz. He is survived by his wife, Julieta Estrada of Alamogordo; daughters, Angelina Burney and Rebecca Estrada; brother, Rudolfo Estrada; and sister, Rosa Garcia; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.
The Vigil with Rosary for Juan Estrada will be recited at 10:00 am, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Martin Cornejo, Celebrant.
Graveside services will be announced at a later date.
The Estrada family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020