Judith Knight Beasley
Alamogordo - Judith Anne Knight Beasley, age 75, went home to Heaven on November 26, 2020.
She was born on November 30, 1944 to Coy Eugene Knight and Allie Marie Rogers Knight in Port Townsend, Washington, while her father was serving in WWII. She came home to Texas at the age of 15 months. She and her Dad and Mother moved to Snyder, Texas and lived on the 9R Ranch where her father was foreman. She loved to watch the shearing of the sheep. At that time, she asked her Dad for a "Windmill." She loved to watch the Windmills tum! At the age of 2, her family moved to Midland, Texas. She attended Midland Public Schools for 12 years. She graduated from Midland High School in 1963. While in elementary school, she was a Brownie and Girl Scout. She was a member of Bellview Baptist Church in Midland. She enjoyed going to GA's. In Jr. high, she sang in the school choir and in high school, she sang in the a'capella choir.
After high school, she attended Commercial Business College, and went to work for Midland Memorial Hospital, Midland, Texas. She received an Associate Bachelor's Degree from Odessa College, Odessa, Texas in 1968. She graduated from Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Texas on May 8, 1970, with a Bachelor's of Science Degree majoring in elementary education and minor in English literature. While in college, she worked for Midland Memorial Hospital as Ward Clerk during the summer months. She worked for El Paso Public Schools, six years, at Terrace Hills Elementary. She taught first and third grade. She was choir director for the school and under her direction, she worked with five hundred students. One year, the choir presented the play" Santa Claus for President", which she directed. She worked on her masters at the University of Texas at El Paso in 1974.
In 1976, while home for the summer in Midland, she met the love of her life, Ken Beasley from Alamogordo, New Mexico. They were married on Sept 5, 1976. While Ken was working for the Permian Corporation, she substitute taught for Midland Public Schools and Greenwood ISD Midland, Texas. In 1980, their wonderful son Joshua was born. She was a member of the Bowie Elementary PTA Board in Midland, Texas 1988-89. She was also a Cub Scout mom. In 1990, she moved to Alamogordo with her family. Judith started working for Alamogordo Public Schools in 1990. She taught first grade at Holloman Primary at Holloman AFB, and at Buena Vista Elementary, first and third. After 14 years, she retired in 2004. She was Red Ribbon Week Chairman, Student Council Sponsor. She enjoyed working with Jayme Berry and "Bobcat Choir". She loved her students. In fact, she said they were "The Best in the West". She enjoyed Working with great teachers! Every year she loved seeing her students make great progress. She was a Tiger Band Mom!!! She was also A Navy Mom!!! She was very proud of her son's Navy career. After retirement, she kept working at home. She worked on the family ancestry for 15 years. She was a member of The White Sands Chapter of DAR!! She was a member of First Baptist Church of Alamogordo.
Preceding her in death was the love of her life, Kenneth R. Beasley of Alamogordo, New Mexico, who passed away on July 10,2019. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Coy E. and Marie Rogers Knight of Midland, Texas, Grandparents, Tom and Bettye Estelle Watson Knight of Merkel, Texas and Fred and Amy Barton Rogers of Sweetwater, Texas; two sisters, Caroline Knight of Grand Prairie, Texas and Jeanne Marie Knight Swepston of Midland, Texas; and many aunts, uncles and cousins from Texas.She is survived by her son, Josh Beasley of Tularosa, New Mexico. She is survived also by one sister, Debbie Knight Griggs of Conroe, Texas. She has three nieces, Amy Balch of Huntsville, Texas, Molly James of Spring, Texas and Heidi Heidelberg of Spring, Texas. She has six great nephews, Joel Ba1ch, Luke Balch Drew Ferris, Ashton McShan, Ryan Coy James and Rhett Charles James of Spring, Texas; two great nieces, Danielle Highly and Audie McShan and one great-great niece, Cheyenne Highly. She is also survived by three step grandchildren of Tampa, Florida, Natalie, Jessica and Logan.
