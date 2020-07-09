Judith Marilyn Beall
Manchester, TN - Judith Marilyn Beall, age 72, of Manchester, TN, formerly from White Pigeon and Alamogordo, NM, left this world on June 13, 2020 to go into the arms of her loving LORD. Judy and Joann (her twin sister) were born on July 10, 1947 to Max I and Ruth Elsie (Drange) Swartzell.
She was placed into the care of the Neptune Society, Brentwood, TN for her body to be cremated.
For the full obituary please go to: http://obits.dignitymemorial.com/dignity-memorial/obituary.aspx?n=Judith-Beall&lc=1947&pid=196375651&mid=9222142