Judith Young
Alamogordo - Judith Lorraine (Sutton) Young, 73
Judith Young, 73, formerly from Aitkin, MN, passed away on July 20, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was born on October 25, 1945 in Stow Creek, New Jersey to Trevah and Mary Sutton. She was united in marriage on October 19, 2002 to Byron "Barney" Young.
Barney promised her a bigger home in the Southwest and she got it for a little while. Judy was loved by all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband, Byron "Barney" Young, two daughters, Christie (Tim ) Good of Shell Knob, MO, Kimberly Brunson of Grand Junction, CO; son, Steve Brunson of Farmington, NM; three stepsons, Charlie (Sarah) Young of Alamogordo, NM, Matt (Kamari) Young of Brainerd, MN, and Tyler Young (Katey) of Savage, MN; five grandsons, four granddaughters, and two great-grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her father, Trevah Sutton and mother, Mary Sutton.
The family will greet friends from 1:00 pm to 2 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Alamogordo Funeral Home.
The funeral service for Judy will follow at 2:00 pm, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Alamogordo Funeral Home..
Burial will be at Monte Vista Cemetery.
The Young family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on July 25, 2019