Services
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Alamogordo Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Alamogordo Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Young


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Young Obituary
Judith Young

Alamogordo - Judith Lorraine (Sutton) Young, 73

Judith Young, 73, formerly from Aitkin, MN, passed away on July 20, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was born on October 25, 1945 in Stow Creek, New Jersey to Trevah and Mary Sutton. She was united in marriage on October 19, 2002 to Byron "Barney" Young.

Barney promised her a bigger home in the Southwest and she got it for a little while. Judy was loved by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband, Byron "Barney" Young, two daughters, Christie (Tim ) Good of Shell Knob, MO, Kimberly Brunson of Grand Junction, CO; son, Steve Brunson of Farmington, NM; three stepsons, Charlie (Sarah) Young of Alamogordo, NM, Matt (Kamari) Young of Brainerd, MN, and Tyler Young (Katey) of Savage, MN; five grandsons, four granddaughters, and two great-grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her father, Trevah Sutton and mother, Mary Sutton.

The family will greet friends from 1:00 pm to 2 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Alamogordo Funeral Home.

The funeral service for Judy will follow at 2:00 pm, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Alamogordo Funeral Home..

Burial will be at Monte Vista Cemetery.

The Young family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
Download Now