Jules Krzenski
Alamogordo - Jules was born April 16, 1932, in Southampton, N.Y. to Julius and Lillian Krzenski. During his teen years, his love of the railroad resulted in his father arranging for him to ride in the cabs of the steam locomotives that stopped at the Southampton Railroad Station. Within two years of riding the rails as an apprentice Locomotive Engineer, he was able to operate the engine under the direct observation of the official Engineer. He graduated from the Southampton High School in 1950. Beneath his High School photo, it stated "Bound for Railroading". Following graduation, because the Long Island Railroad was not hiring, he began his forty-four-year career as a Machinist. Developing into a highly skilled Machinist, he made precision parts for a wide range of military aircraft, including the P-47 Thunderbolt, F-86F Sabre Jet, F-14 Tomcat as well as precision parts for the Lunar Excursion Module (LEM) that successfully landed on the moon. He was also a highly skilled photographer who received many awards for his work. His photographs were published in many newspapers, periodicals, books, and calendars. Jules also honorably served on active duty with the United States Army for two years during the middle 1950's. He was an avid reader of history and geology. He was able to describe in detail the geological formations and the mineral contents of rocks throughout the Tularosa Basin as well as speak in depth about the local history. While proud of his contributions as a Machinist, Photographer and Patriotic Veteran, he always longed for the Railroad.
In 1952 he met his wife, Jeanne Cairo, on a blind date, fell in love and they were married February 6, 1953. Together they had six children, three son's and their wives: Jim and Sue, Robert and Jackie, David and Kelly as well as three daughters and their husbands: Debbie and Jerry, Joanne, Kathy and Robert who each went on to become successful adults, resulting in 14 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren. Dad was preceded in death by his father and mother, as well as his wife Jeanne, who passed away in 1993 at the age of 58. Dad married his second wife Pon June 24, 1995. They were happily married for 25 years. He often said, while Mom was the first miracle to enter his life, Pon was the second miracle to enter his life. Pon was his loving and devoted caregiver during his final days as he suffered from debilitating Alzheimer's Disease.
Following a 1970's Southwest vacation, Mom and Dad decided to relocate from Long Island, N.Y. to Alamogordo N.M., the Land of Enchantment, with the remaining children who at the time were still living at home. They opened Julean's Hobby Shop and Dad went to work as a Machinist working in Presto Corporation. Dad fully retired at the age the of 62 in 1994. When the President of the Long Island Railroad was informed by the Krzenski family about the story of a 14 year old teen running their steam locomotive engines back in the late 1940's, they provided Dad with a certificate designating him as an honorary Railroad Engineer, The certificate was presented to him on his 80th birthday.
He was buried at the Monte Vista cemetery September 23, 2020. A service will be held for him sometime during 2021 when it is COVID safe for the family to travel. When this service is held, he will be recognized with military honors for his devoted service to our nation.
