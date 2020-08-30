1/1
Julia Guerra (Chief) Montoya
Julia (Chief) Guerra Montoya

Julia (Chief) Guerra Montoya, 59, passed away Monday, July 05, 2020, in Albuquerque. She was born on February 28, 1961, in Tularosa to Antonio and Julia Guerra Montoya.

Julia was a graduate of Tularosa High School. She loved baking holiday goodies for family and friends. She loved all animals, especially her fur babies.

Survivors include her sisters Paula & Lydia and a brother Alfonso. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents Antonio Montoya and Julia Guerra Montoya, her brother James Montoya and her grandparents Ricardo and Julia Monje Guerra.

The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am Friday, September 4, 2020, followed by a Memorial Mass at the St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church in Tularosa




Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Aug. 30 to Sep. 3, 2020.
