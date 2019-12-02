|
Julia Pacheco
Alamogordo - Julia Donaciana Pacheco
Julia Donaciana (Donna) Pacheco entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her home in Alamogordo, NM. Julia was a long time resident of Alamogordo. She was involved in Immaculate Conception Church, Altrusa International, NM Special Olympics, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, and St. Francis Cabrini Catholic School. Julia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and faithful friend. Julia was a giving person who loved spending time with her family, friends, and especially grandchildren. She was a willing volunteer with a servant's heart.
Julia is preceded in death by her mother and father, Julia and Adolpho Telles and her sister, Alicia Telles Thompkins.
She will be mourned by her husband of 47 years, Alfredo Pacheco; son, Alfred (Freddie) Pacheco and his wife, Dawnette; daughter, Angelina Muncy and her husband, Clinton; son, Carlos Pacheco; grandchildren, Naomi Muncy, Dominic Pacheco, Clinton Caleb Muncy, and Aaron Muncy; god-daughters, Amanda Kernohan and husband Jamie and Katherine Oberlander and husband Brian; two brothers, two sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Rosary will be held for Julia on Friday, December 6th, at 7:00 pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (ICC). The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7th, at 10:00 am at ICC. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, December 10th, at 9:00 am at ICC Cemetery.
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019