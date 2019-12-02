Services
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (ICC)
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (ICC)
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
ICC Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Pacheco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Pacheco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Pacheco Obituary
Julia Pacheco

Alamogordo - Julia Donaciana Pacheco

Julia Donaciana (Donna) Pacheco entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her home in Alamogordo, NM. Julia was a long time resident of Alamogordo. She was involved in Immaculate Conception Church, Altrusa International, NM Special Olympics, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, and St. Francis Cabrini Catholic School. Julia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and faithful friend. Julia was a giving person who loved spending time with her family, friends, and especially grandchildren. She was a willing volunteer with a servant's heart.

Julia is preceded in death by her mother and father, Julia and Adolpho Telles and her sister, Alicia Telles Thompkins.

She will be mourned by her husband of 47 years, Alfredo Pacheco; son, Alfred (Freddie) Pacheco and his wife, Dawnette; daughter, Angelina Muncy and her husband, Clinton; son, Carlos Pacheco; grandchildren, Naomi Muncy, Dominic Pacheco, Clinton Caleb Muncy, and Aaron Muncy; god-daughters, Amanda Kernohan and husband Jamie and Katherine Oberlander and husband Brian; two brothers, two sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Rosary will be held for Julia on Friday, December 6th, at 7:00 pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (ICC). The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7th, at 10:00 am at ICC. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, December 10th, at 9:00 am at ICC Cemetery.

The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -