Julian Andrew Hernandez passed away February 5, 2019 at the young age of 27. Julian was born June 18th, 1991. He was an Alamogordo native and graduated from Alamogordo High School in 2010. Julian went on to college where he obtained his certification to be a Pharmacy Technician.
Julian always had a passion for music, playing in middle and high school bands, playing the flute and piccolo then teaching himself to play the piano by ear & finally becoming an accomplished singer/songwriter.
Julian was also a self-taught gymnast, cheering for Mountain View & coaching many children in his community.
Julian will be truly missed by all who knew & loved him. May he rest in Gods arms, until we meet again.
Julian is survived by his mother Kelly Felicetti, his step father, Dave Krzenski, both of Deltona Florida;
his father, Raymond Hernandez & step mother Michelle Porter-Hernandez of Billings Montana; his sister Shelby Hernandez & Fiancé Shealy Schroeter of Deltona Florida; maternal grandmother Janet Felicetti of Alamogordo NM; paternal grandparents Manny & Della Hernandez of Alamogordo; Uncle Michael & Aunt Rufina Felicetti of Hobbs NM; two brothers, Michael Hernandez of Wichita, KS, & Lee Ruthburn of El Paso, TX.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Fabian Felicetti of Alamogordo & his uncle Eric Felicetti.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Mountain View Church with Pastor Anthony Torres officiating.
A public celebration of Julian's life will be held Saturday, February 16th at Alameda Park at 3:00 pm.
The Hernandez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019