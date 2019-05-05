|
|
Julie Metcalf-Gurule
Alamogordo - Julie (Julie Jolly Jelly) Mae Metcalf-Gurule, 40, passed away on May 1, 2019 in Alamogordo, NM. She was born October 16, 1978 in San Angelo, TX to James and Stella-Marie Metcalf.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 18 years Christopher Metcalf-Gurule and their 5 Metcalf-Gurule super heroes (children) Cosmo, Christopher, Erin, Gabriel, and Benjamin all of Alamogordo, NM. Also, her 5 siblings and their families: Cindy White, of Martinez GA, Cathy Cordova of Alamogordo NM, James Metcalf of Alamogordo, her twin - Mary Metcalf of Big Bear, CA and Emmitt Metcalf of Alamogordo, NM.
Julie was an amazing mom who always saw the beauty in the things that others couldn't. She was eccentric and had the most beautiful smile and laugh. Julie was a petite woman whose body contained so much love and fire. She always wanted the best for her little super-heroes and taught them that everything and everyone had value.
We love you Julie Jolly Jelly and you will always be with us!
Visitation will be held from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm on May 7, 2019 at Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints.
The funeral service for Julie Metcalf-Gurule will be held at 4:30 pm, Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Church Of Jesus Christ Of Ladder Day Saints with Bishop Steve Cox officiating.
Burial will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery.
The Metcalf-Gurule family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on May 5, 2019