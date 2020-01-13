|
June Batte
Alamogordo, NM - June's sweet soul left us on Friday, January 10, 2020 to be reunited with her beloved husband, Bonard Batte. Bonard led the way on August 3, 2016 and June immediately began her journey to join him. At his departure, Bonard and June had been married 62 years.
June was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico on June 11, 1937, the first daughter of Frank & Clara (Daugherty) Danley. Her siblings include Maynard, Arleen and Wesley.
Throughout her life, June explored creativity in many forms including cake decorating, crochet, painting, sewing, upholstery. Together with Bonard she did lapidary, jewelry making and leatherwork. June was a lifelong musician and played numerous instruments including fiddle, mandolin and guitar. Although she learned to read music and played the violin in high school orchestra, her love was fiddle music. She fiddled most of her life, including 25 years with the Country Five Band. June's approach to music and life was to "play it by ear." June's grandfather Jasper Newton Daugherty was an instrument maker; Bonard and June taught themselves to make instruments... fiddles, mandolins and guitars; Bonard did the construction, June did the fine tuning and playing. They made 113 fiddles.
June's circle of support was wide and deep as she journeyed to join Bonard: Dr. Abood and staff, Access Home Health, Betty Dare Rehab and Alamogordo Hospice. Her core group of caregivers became special friends and shared much laughter, tears and adventure with her-Audra Nichols, Josephine Arbuckle, Dee Dee Paxton, Shawnna Prudencio, Michele DeRouen, "Dan the Man" DeRouen, Heather Wilkey and Marla Clarke.
At the age of 82, June was preceded in death by her husband, parents, older brother Maynard Danley and sister Arleen Muncrief, Bonard's parents and his older sister Aslean (nickname Jerry).
She is survived by her daughter Becky (Ken) Lane; son Frank Batte (Karen); grandchildren Brad Batte (Shelby), Travis Batte, Stacie Hobson (Shaun), Kris Lane (LeaAnn) and Jamie Lane Spotswood (Dexter); great grandchildren Taylor, Katie and Peyton Batte, Kalyn, Robert and Haley Spotswood; brother Wesley Danley (MaryK), brother-in-law Jim Muncrief and sister-in-law Peggy (Batte) Barden.
June's family invites you to join them in celebrating her life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 , at the First Baptist Church (west end of Burro Ave), Cloudcroft, NM with viewing and visitation at 9:00 a.m. followed by services at 10:00 a.m., Charles Walker officiating. June will then be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Bonard Batte, in the James Canyon Cemetery. No meal or get together will be held until summer; then we will celebrate June & Bonard with food, music and dancing!
June's pallbearers will be Mick Merrill, Matt Lasiter, Myron Baker, Dan DeRouen, Mike Lisk and Tim Keelin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Junior Daugherty, Tommy Gilmore, Don Mendonca, Greg Mendonca and Michael Shyne.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in June's memory to Alamogordo Hospice, PO Drawer 29, Alamogordo, NM 88311.
