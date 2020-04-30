|
Justyn Miller
Alamogordo - Justyn "Rock" Miller was born to Kevin and Tee (Terry) Miller on December 28, 1986, one day after his mother's 21st birthday. Justyn left this world April 26, 2020.
Justyn was spending the day riding in the mountains. As much as we are heartbroken, he left the world doing his favorite thing, riding his motorcycle. Justyn was the kindest person you would have the privilege of knowing. If someone needed help, he would be first in line all the while saying "come on guys, let's get this done". He was a member and a Trustee of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4101. Justyn was the king of anything, he knew how to fix it all, and if he didn't know, he would tear it apart and teach himself. He painted bikes and cars, did heavy machinery, solar, and 100s of other things. He loved volunteer work, helping kids, fundraisers, all of it. And don't ever assume you could mistreat someone in his presence, cause he wouldn't let that fly. He was everyone's friend, brother, son, hero, and an admitted Momma's Boy.
Justyn is survived his children Jesse James Miller (Mariah Miller), and Scarlette Hope Miller (Deanna Miller), his wife Deanna Miller, his mother Terry Mackewich and her husband Michael, his Brother Dylan Miller, his sister in law Mary Miller, his grandmother Hazel Trigg and Aunt Susan Roberts, his nephews, Kevin Miller (Bryan and Mary) and Henry Miller (Dylan Miller) and many other relatives. He also survived by his adopted brothers and sisters and moms in life, Joshua (Jay Dub) Wright , Matt (Zero) and Kelly Deer, Alessio (JD) and Julie Zagra, Scott and Julie Franklin, Lori Bies and Mike Reigert , Roy and Jennifer Bornhorst, John and LouAnn Roquemore, Mike and Becky Dixon, Roberta Kohl and the list continues on.
He was met in heaven by his Big Brother Bryan Miller, his Papa Raymond Trigg, his father Kevin Miller, and grandfather Stanley Miller.
Services will be held at a later time....and as Justyn would say... "after this ridiculous Democrat fueled conspiracy " is over.
The Miller family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020