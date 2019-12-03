Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Cunningham


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Cunningham Obituary
Karen Cunningham

Las Cruces - Karen Cunningham, 65, of Las Cruces passed away on November 26, 2019, with her family and close friends by her side. She was born to Fred Lloyde and Louise Parker on May 16, 1954.

Karen worked for Elephant Butte Irrigation District for many years and retired from there. She spent her retirement years working on her property, and spending as much time as possible with family. Karen was loved by many, and always welcomed any new friends. She cared and loved deeply. Those who knew Karen knew her to be stubborn, it had to be done her way, and on her timeframe. She would also drop everything she was doing to help any of her loved ones. She loved spending time and supporting her grandchildren. She volunteered for Special Olympics for years.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Sami Staley and her husband Keith, and three grandchildren Emily Thomas, Cauy and Layne Staley, mother, Louise Parker, siblings, Gary Parker, Robin Salazar, Ronda Norfleet; and many other family members.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Steve Cunningham, of 41 years, her son Sean Cunningham, and father Fred Lloyde Parker.

A Celebration of Karen's life will be held at 1 pm, on Friday, December 6th, at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E Bowman Ave, Las Cruces, NM. Followed by an inurnment of Steve, Karen and Sean Cunningham at Masonic Cemetery.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -