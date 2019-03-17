|
|
Karen L Kane
- - Karen L. Kane, 61 years old, passed away unexpectedly with no clear diagnosis in the ICU at Gerald Champion Regional Memorial Center on Wednesday, March 13th at 10:30am. She is survived by her daughters, Molly and Mary, step-son Matthew, his son (her grandson) Reese, and sisters Patricia Raub and Beckie Janosek. She was married to the love of her life, Leo Kane, for 20 years. Karen joins he and her beloved mother, Genie Wade, in eternal love and peace.
Born and raised in New Mexico, Karen lived a joyous and impactful life. The love Karen had for her family and fur babies was profound and unmatched. Karen was an elementary school teacher for 25 years and was so grateful to have been a part of the lives of every one of her students, she even was blessed with the opportunity to have taught children of her former students. Karen adored the desert, the history and culture of New Mexico, and loved to go on motorcycle rides. She painted many stones for Alamogordo Rocks, and there are a few of you who may have found one.
The family is in utter, absolute shock and appreciates all of the warm condolences. Karen's service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church on Saturday, March 23rd at 4pm with the reception to follow in their Parish Hall. Refreshments will be provided. The family gratefully welcomes all kindness and support.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019