Katherine "Kathy" Daryl Smith (Paulson)
Klamath Falls, OR. - March 17, 1964 - March 29, 2019
Katherine Daryl Smith (Paulson), age 55, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 29, 2019 in her home in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She is survived by her father, Ken Paulson and wife Val (Oregon), mother Sandra Grosland (Minnesota), step mother Sandra Ninelist (Florida), sisters Deborah Keegan (South Carolina), Shelly Barker (Texas), Christina Johnson (Florida), Angela Johnson (Minnesota) and brothers Jeffrey Paulson (Florida) and Tracey Grosland (Minnesota). Her children include April Macowicz (California), Jason Booher (Tennessee) and Chris Crow (Oregon). She had several grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well.
Kathy had a servant's heart and always gave more of herself to others than what she expected to receive back. She was an excellent cook (even scrambled eggs were the best anyone had eaten) and homemaker. She began to quilt 4 years ago and has made some beautiful quilts that will always be cherished. Her work included waitressing, long-haul truck driving all over the US & Canada, taking care of horses, paper routes and caring for the elderly. She loved country music, her horses (George being her favorite Palomino), her dogs Pedro and Brody and camping, fishing, hunting or just being outdoors. She also had a knack for gardening. One of the last things she planted was a tree for her father on Father's Day 2018 which continues to thrive.
Kathy has left a tremendous void in our lives. We will always remember her tenacity to live life well even when she was in great pain. Our Lord was merciful and heard her plea to stop the pain she endured. Now she rests in heaven.
The family will have a Celebration of Life memorial for her on July 5, 2019 in Klamath Falls. If you have any story that you'd like to share with the family, please send them to [email protected] and we will share those special moments together.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 30, 2019