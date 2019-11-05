Resources
Kathryn K. Sharp

Kathryn K. Sharp Obituary
Kathryn K. Sharp

Kathy Sharp, 76 passed away November 2, 2019 in Alamogordo, NM. Kathy was born in Painesville, Ohio, November 19, 1942.

Kathy has been a resident of Alamogordo since 1977. This is where she lived with the man she loved and raised two daughters. She made many friends through her Civil Service Position at HAFB and her commitment to the Women of the Moose.

Kathy was an active member of the Women of the Moose where she enjoyed cooking and making delicious meals in the lodge kitchen.

Kathy is survived by her loving partner of over 20 years, Paul Wing, her daughters Karyn Sharp and Rachel Black (Kenny), grandson Nick Lynch, granddaughters Morgan and Amaya Black and sister, Roseann Dennis of Painesville, Ohio. She was cared for by her grandson Nick during the past few years, her family will miss Thanksgiving dinners and her sister will miss their traditional birthday calls.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Loyal Order of the Moose, 29 South Florida, Alamogordo, NM at 12:00 p.m.

Arrangements are handled by the Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019
