On Aug. 5, 2019, Kathryn Miller 69, of Alamogordo passed away at home peacefully with loving son by her side. She is proceeded in death by William (Bill) Miller, her husband of 49 years, her daughter Christine, and two sisters Paula and Cheryl. Kathy was born in Altoona, PA on Nov. 28th, 1949 and was a resident of Alamogordo for 40 years. She lived a wonderful life and followed her dreams. She is survived by her son Paul, brother Tom McCabe, and grandson Cameron. A memorial will be held Saturday November 16th at 4:00 PM at the Garden Center Park at 10th and Oregon in Alamogordo NM.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
