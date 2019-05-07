Resources
1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alamogordo - Kelly Ann ,63, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday April 30, 2019. She was surrounded by family and friends. Kelly was born November 30, 1955 in Alamogordo, NM to Ellis and Ruth (Stevens) Alexander.

For many years she was in the auto sales industry in Ruidoso and Alamogordo, later in life she became a licensed Realtor. Her proudest achievements were being a caregiver for her Mother, and later in life for her husband Bill.

She loved the times she spent with family and close friends and her Husky, Dakota. The many adventures with Bill, and friends Eddie and Dana in the high mountains riding ATVs and jet skiing in the area lakes. A child of the 60's, she loved the message of love and peace, she embraced those ideals throughout her life and displayed them daily in all her interactions. She truly was one of the kindest people we have ever known.

Kelly was preceded in death by her husband Bill on November 29,2018, her parents, and siblings, Joy Waterfill, Evelyn Hancock, Ben Alexander.

She is survived by her sister, Carol Silva, brother Bud Alexander, Billy and wife Ashley and Jon McDaniel, and several nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to friends Dana, Eddie, Christine, Shelley, Autumn and Bonnie.

A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on May 7, 2019
