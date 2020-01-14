|
|
Kemmie Jeter
Alamogordo - Kemmie Delaine Jeter passed away on January 11, 2020 at 65 years young. She was born on February 13, 1954 in El Paso, Texas to Kenneth and Vera Kinder.
She graduated Tularosa High School in 1972 and immediately went to work for Alamogordo Federal Savings and Loan in June of 1972 where she worked for 35 years, retiring in 2007.
Other than work, Kemmie took great pleasure in raising her son, Klinton, whom she loved so much. She volunteered in all of the 4-H and FFA events and fundraisers. She was also a member of the Kiwanis and through these organizations and her job, made so many dear friends. Kemmie was also the top model for her mother's clothing, Southwest Clothes by Kinder, where she truly enjoyed spending that time with her mother. Kemmie was always up to doing anything when it came to her family. She was always there for every single one of them in whatever they were doing, no matter what it was. On her down time, she enjoyed watching movies, preferably old westerns, taking care of her flower garden, and decorating her yard and home.
In 2013, her son Klinton and daughter in law Tiffany brought into the world a beautiful baby girl that became Kemmie's most precious gift, Addisyn KinLee Fuller. There wasn't anything is this world that brightened Kemmie's day better than her precious granddaughter. Those two became two peas in a pod and Addisyn had her very own playmate with Kemmie. Nothing could put a smile on her face like Addisyn could. Kemmie called Addisyn "Her Bright Little Star".
Survivors include her son, Klinton Fuller and wife Tiffany and granddaughter, Addisyn Fuller all of Tularosa, NM; sister, Valli Kinder of Tularosa; nephews, Tate (Kelly) Pruett of Arabella, NM, Toby (Toby) Pruett of Tularosa; niece, Tandie (Dusty) Payne of Thrall, TX; great nephews, Coy and Owen Pruett of Tularosa, and Aaron Payne of Thrall, TX; great nieces, Ashley Pruett of Ruidoso, Regan and Kylie Pruett of Arabella, and Stormie (Jacob) Mendoza of Thrall, TX; Aunt Dawn Satathite of La Luz.
Kemmie was preceded in death by her father and mother, Kenneth and Vera Kinder; her paternal grandparents, WO and Lillian Kinder; her maternal grandparents, JD and Johnnie Jackson.
The funeral service for Kemmie Jeter will be held at 10:00 am, Friday January 17, 2020 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Klinton Fuller, Toby Pruett, Coy Pruett, Owen Pruett, Tate Pruett, and Aaron Payne.
A potluck reception will follow the services at the Odd Fellows Hall.
The Jeter family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020