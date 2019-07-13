|
Kenneth Beasley
Alamogordo - Kenneth Raye Beasley
Kenneth Raye Beasley age, 71, passed away on July 10, 2019. He was born on December 27th 1947 to Melvin C. Beasley and Martha Louise Willie in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He lived in New Mexico during his early years. His family moved to Spur, Texas for a few years, where he enjoyed his dog and watching his dad work on Farm Tractors. At the age of seven, he moved with his family to Alamogordo, New Mexico. He started First Grade at North Elementary. During his elementary school days, he was in Cub Scouts and then Boy Scouts. He played the cornet and accordion. He attended Chaparral Jr. High and went to Alamogordo High School. In 1963, he worked for Safeway. In 1966, he went to work for Land Air at Holloman Air Force Base as a mechanic. He also worked at Apollo Site in Organ, New Mexico. Next, he worked Generator Maintenance at White Sands Missile Range for Land Air. In 1975 he moved to Midland, Texas and worked for The Permian Corporation for 16 years. He met Judith Anne Knight and they were married on September 5th, 1976. He was member and Deacon of Bellview Baptist Church Midland, Texas. They had one son, Joshua Zane Beasley in 1980, who now lives in Tularosa, New Mexico. After 16 years in Midland, he and his family moved back to Alamogordo, New Mexico. He went to work for Black Hills Aviation. Next he worked for NMSU and the Colston Foundation, then went to work for NMSU-A as HVAC Tech. He retired in 2012 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Alamogordo. He was a member of Masonic Sacramento Lodge # 624. He was also a "Tiger Band Dad "and" A Navy Dad!"
Preceding him in death were his parents Melvin C. and Martha Louise Willie Beasley of Alamogordo, NM; grandparents Marshall M. Beasley of Clinton. Oklahoma and Ruby Gadbury Beasley of Crockett, Texas; grandparents, J. Posey Willie and Cassandra Flowers Willie of Alamogordo.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Judith Anne Knight Beasley of Alamogordo; his son, Joshua Zane Beasley of Tularosa and by his step grandchildren of Tampa, Florida; Jessica, Natalie and Logan; three nieces in Texas; Amy Balch,of Huntsville, Molly D. James and Heidi Heidelberg of Spring, Texas.
He was a wonderful husband and a great dad! Kenneth was a descendent of the Flowers family who came to New Mexico from Kentucky during the early 1900s. They owned the Flowers Ranch in Moriarty, New Mexico.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church at 1100 Michigan Ave. in Alamogordo with brother Chuck Moon will officiate. Burial will follow at Monte Vista cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Alamogordo, NM Shriners Hospital, Samaritans' Purse, or favorite charity.
The Beasley family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from July 13 to July 14, 2019