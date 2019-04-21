Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
13th & Cuba Avenue Church of Christ
Kenneth D. Vaughan


Union City - Kenneth D. Vaughan, 1945 - 2019 passed away on January 21, 2019 in Union City, California. He was born on April 10, 1945 in Clovis, New Mexico to parents Lewie and Ruth Vaughan. He is survived by his children, Matthew, Charles, Laura, Jennifer, Sara, and Colleen, step daughters Shannon and Tatum, and several grand- and great-grand children, his mother, Ruth, sister Janet Hargis and husband Dr. Howard Hargis, his brother Dr. Tom Vaughan and wife Pamela, and his beloved dog Sissy. The memorial will be at the 13th & Cuba Avenue Church of Christ, 10:30 AM, April 27, 2019. Al Maxey and Jeff Gather will officiate. A luncheon will be served following the service at the church.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2019
