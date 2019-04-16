|
Kenneth Falen
Alamogordo - Kenneth L. Falen, 89
Beloved Husband, Father,
Grandfather, and Brother
Kenneth (Shorty) Falen, 89, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born on April 4, 1930 in Elk City, Oklahoma to James and Maud (Neil) Falen.
Survivors include his son, Kevin Falen; daughter, Tanya Sanchez of Alamogordo; granddaughters, Megan (Henry) Valenzuela of Alamogordo and Chelsie Falen of Montana; great grandchildren, Nikolas, Jeremiah, Rhiannon, Max, and Xaniel, all of Alamogordo; sister in law, Clara Randall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Alice Chantre, Viola Marx, Mable Lewis, Mary Boxell, and Bessie Perlenfein; brother, Melvin Falen and an infant brother; and son in law, Freddy Sanchez.
Kenneth loved gardening, working on cars, and building stuff. He loved the outdoors. He will be dearly missed by his partner in crime, his grand-dog Pepper. Kenneth also enjoyed feeding the hummingbirds.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home with Pastor Chuck Moon officiating.
There will be a small reception following the service at the Alamogordo Funeral Home, if you would like to bring a dish.
The Falen family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019