Kent Michael Estrada
Alamogordo - Kent Michael Estrada was born on June 28, 2017, in El Paso, TX to Stephen and Nicole (Cox) Estrada. Kent was born with an extremely rare genetic condition that affected many aspects of his life, to include bone problems and electrolyte imbalances.
Kent passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2019 in San Antonio, TX, due to complications with his condition and an illness. Kent was a beautiful boy who loved everyone he met. He lived life to the fullest. Kent is survived by his parents, Stephen and Nicole (Cox) Estrada, Grandparents, Jessie and Kim Cox and Pat and Dan Johnson. He is also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Great Aunts, Great Uncles, and Great Grandparents, as well many friends. He is preceded in death by his Great Grandmother Anita Killingbeck and Grandfather James Raymond Estrada.
We want to Honor Kent with a Celebration of Life on April 6, 2019, at 1 PM at Saving Grace Church, 45 KC Road in Alamogordo. We are asking everyone to wear bright colors.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2019