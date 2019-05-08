Services
Sonoran Skies Mortuary
5650 E. Main St
Mesa, AZ 85205
480-985-4900
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Sonoran Skies Mortuary
5650 E. Main St
Mesa, AZ 85205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristina Kinser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristina June (Kris) Kinser


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kristina June (Kris) Kinser Obituary
Kristina (Kris) June Kinser

Apache Junction - Kristina (Kris) June Kinser, 78, of Apache Junction AZ passed away on May 5, 2019 at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m, May 13, 2019, at Sonoran Skies Mortuary, 5650 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85205.

Kris was born on June 4, 1941 in Williams, AZ to Tye and Anna Johnson Barker.

Kris grew up in Snowflake AZ and Pagosa Springs, Co. and graduated from Pagosa Springs high school in Pagosa Springs, CO.

Kristina was employed by Rescare Homecare of Mesa AZ as a Caregiver where she worked for three years.

Kris was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary of Alamogordo, NM.

Kris was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Kinser, and son Kevin Kinser.

Kris is survived by two sons Ray Kinser, Apache Junction AZ; Kerry Kinser, Mesa AZ; Daughter Kay Kinser of Evanston, WY. Sister Patricia Johnson, Mesa AZ; Brothers, Tye Barker, Tularosa NM; Butch Barker, Hobbs NM. Grandchildren Ellis Kinser, Corydon IN; and Brandon Podleski, Ogden UT.

Condolences my be left on Kristina June Kinser's guest book at www.sonoranskiesmortuaryaz.com.

Final arrangements entrusted to Sonoran Skies Mortuary (480)-985-4900.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now