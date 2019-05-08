|
|
Kristina (Kris) June Kinser
Apache Junction - Kristina (Kris) June Kinser, 78, of Apache Junction AZ passed away on May 5, 2019 at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m, May 13, 2019, at Sonoran Skies Mortuary, 5650 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85205.
Kris was born on June 4, 1941 in Williams, AZ to Tye and Anna Johnson Barker.
Kris grew up in Snowflake AZ and Pagosa Springs, Co. and graduated from Pagosa Springs high school in Pagosa Springs, CO.
Kristina was employed by Rescare Homecare of Mesa AZ as a Caregiver where she worked for three years.
Kris was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary of Alamogordo, NM.
Kris was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Kinser, and son Kevin Kinser.
Kris is survived by two sons Ray Kinser, Apache Junction AZ; Kerry Kinser, Mesa AZ; Daughter Kay Kinser of Evanston, WY. Sister Patricia Johnson, Mesa AZ; Brothers, Tye Barker, Tularosa NM; Butch Barker, Hobbs NM. Grandchildren Ellis Kinser, Corydon IN; and Brandon Podleski, Ogden UT.
Condolences my be left on Kristina June Kinser's guest book at www.sonoranskiesmortuaryaz.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Sonoran Skies Mortuary (480)-985-4900.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on May 8, 2019