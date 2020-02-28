|
Lee Roy Stewart
Alamogordo - Lee Roy Stewart, 91, was born May 12, 1928, in Texas, and went to be home with his Savior, on February 25, 2020, at his home in Alamogordo.
Lee Roy was raised in Portales, New Mexico, and graduated from Clovis High School in 1945, when he started working for the railroad. He joined the Navy, where he was a fire control technician for 2 years, before returning to work for the railroad. Lee Roy met and married his wife of almost 67 years, Barbara, in 1949-1950. Shortly after their marriage, he was recalled into the Navy to serve in the Korean War. Lee and Barbara moved to Alamogordo in 1954, where he worked for Land Air/Dynalectron/Dyncorp for 38 years. Lee spent his life in faithful service to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He and his wife were active in their church and the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship for many years.
They had 4 daughters, Carolyn (David), Lynda (Bob), Cynthia (John), and Merri (Bill), 7 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, with another one on the way. Lee was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, and his daughter, Cynthia.
A family memorial/celebration of life service will be held at a later date next summer.
The Stewart family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020