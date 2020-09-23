Leota (Dodie) Latta
Leota (Dodie) F Latta passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus Christ her Savior on September 18, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO.
She was born in Melrose, NM on November 30, 1930 to Claude D and Willie E Shields. She was the youngest of six children. She was a resident of Alamogordo for 67 years before moving to Colorado Springs to live with her daughter. Dodie was a life-long Southern Baptist with a steadfast and unwavering faith and dedication to her Lord. She was active in choir, volunteer work and loved church potlucks.
She was married to Harvey R Latta for 50 years and had two children, Stanley R Latta and Ginger K Goodwin. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, three brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Ginger and her husband Robert of Colorado Springs, CO, her grandson, Thomas (Brianna) Goodwin of Colorado Springs, CO and granddaughter, Traci (Garrett) Hendrickson of Owasso, OK. She is survived by six great-grandchildren, Maxon and Thayer Goodwin and Grace, Olivia, Emery, and Lane Hendrickson. One sister, Jean Crowder of Clovis, NM and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Monte Vista Cemetery on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dodie's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
