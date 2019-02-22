Resources
Leroy "Roy the Lawnmower Man" Lehman


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leroy "Roy the Lawnmower Man" Lehman Obituary
Leroy "Roy the Lawnmower Man" Lehman age 89 passed away February 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He served in the USAF for 20yrs retiring in 1969 and retired from the State of NM Highway Dept in 1992. He is survived by his wife Wynona Lehman, 7 children, 1 sister, multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. Please join us for a reception to celebrate his life at the VFW Post 7686, HWY 70W, Alamogordo, NM at 1PM and if you would like to bring a dish please feel free to do so.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019
