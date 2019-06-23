Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Frances de Paula Church
Tularosa, NM
Leroy R. Peña


Leroy R. Peña Obituary
Leroy R. Peña

Las Cruces - Leroy R. Peña, 68, passed away on May 22 in Las Cruces, NM. He was born on August 15, 1950 in Morenci, AZ to Juan and Esther Pena.

He is survived by his wife Lita Peña, granddaughter Mary Chavez, three sons, Louise, Raymond, Michael, 4 stepsons, Celso, Daniel, Salvador and Patrick, step-daughter Elida, 1 sister, Carol Kingsley, brother Wallace Peña, close cousins, Danny Lycero and Albert Cervantez.

He is preceded in death by both his parents, 1 sister and 4 brothers.

Rosary & Mass will be held June 28, @1:00 pm @ St. Frances de Paula Church in Tularosa, NM followed by burial @ICC Cemetery in Alamogordo.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 23, 2019
