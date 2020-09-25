Linda Bryant



Linda Bryant passed away on September 18, 2020. She was 77 years old and always loved her birthday which was Valentine's Day. Linda was predeceased by her Mother, Merle Bryant, her Father, Hunter A. Bryant, her aunt Helen Blair, of Lubbock, Texas. She had one son, Jeff Fargarson, of Ruidoso, New Mexico. She also had a special companion, Jerry, for many years. Linda worked in the legal field and always felt blessed that she had such an interesting occupation. She moved to Alamogordo in 1986 with anticipation of a whole new chapter in her life. Her real love in life was cats. She was the proud mother of Whiskers, Butterfly and Loki who passed with her through her journey. She was born on February 14, 1943, in San Angelo, Texas. She loved God, butterflies, flowers, hearts, her pets, her son Jeff and her friends. Linda would say that there is nothing compared to knowing absolutely that God is always with us and that He is there for all of us IF we sincerely desired to go forward in life. She was a friend of Bill. She was an avid racial equality proponent. Linda said nothing in this life could ever change unless we all realized each and every one of us had an equal place in life and were treated with true respect. Life was good and she had the privilege of helping people in many ways. There will be no public service, and In lieu of flowers, Linda asked that any donations go to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).









