Linda Buchanan
Alamogordo - Linda Dale (White) Buchanan, 77, of Alamogordo, NM passed away on October 30, 2020 in Alamogordo. She was born on April 19, 1943 in Texas City, TX to Thomas and Roquemore (Buford) White.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard (Lyn) Buchanan; by sons, Leonard Jr. and his wife Lisa of San Antonio, TX, Lance and his wife Amy of Kilgore, TX, and Lael and his wife Abby of Alamogordo; and six grandchildren. She is also survived by her niece, Shawna Ponthieux of Iowa, LA and great-niece, Jordyn Ponthieux of Baton Rouge, LA.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Ray White and mother, Roquemore White.
There will be a private funeral service held at Alamogordo Funeral Home for immediate family with Justin Crispin officiating.
The Buchanan family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
