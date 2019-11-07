|
|
Linda Marie Dorrough
Linda Marie Dorrough, 89, departed this earthly life on October 30, 2019, at the Aristocrat Assisted Living Community. She was born on June 9, 1930 in Great Falls, Montana to Dr. Ivan A. and Helen (Draper) Allred.
Linda graduated from Great Falls High School and attended the University of Colorado. She also graduated from the Catherine Gibbs Secertarial School in Chicago, Illinois.
She married Joe Dorrough in Great Falls on October 24, 1951. They traveled to numerous locations in the US and lived at various times in Bordeaux, France, Paris, France and High Wycombe, England near London. Joe was with the USAF.
Marie is survived by her husband Joe of Alamogordo; her son, Dr. Bryce Dorrough and his wife Vicki of Norman, OK; daughter, Candace and her husband Dr. Eric Ball of Walla Walla, WA and granddaughters, Helen Cantero and her husband Victor of Walla Walla, WA, Eva Dorrough at Stanford University and Briona Dorrough of Norman, OK.
Cremation has taken place. No Services are planned at this time. Memorial donations in Linda's name may be made to the St. John's Episcopal Church, 1114 Indiana Avenue, Alamogordo, NM 88310.
