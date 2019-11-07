Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Dorrough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Marie Dorrough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Marie Dorrough Obituary
Linda Marie Dorrough

Linda Marie Dorrough, 89, departed this earthly life on October 30, 2019, at the Aristocrat Assisted Living Community. She was born on June 9, 1930 in Great Falls, Montana to Dr. Ivan A. and Helen (Draper) Allred.

Linda graduated from Great Falls High School and attended the University of Colorado. She also graduated from the Catherine Gibbs Secertarial School in Chicago, Illinois.

She married Joe Dorrough in Great Falls on October 24, 1951. They traveled to numerous locations in the US and lived at various times in Bordeaux, France, Paris, France and High Wycombe, England near London. Joe was with the USAF.

Marie is survived by her husband Joe of Alamogordo; her son, Dr. Bryce Dorrough and his wife Vicki of Norman, OK; daughter, Candace and her husband Dr. Eric Ball of Walla Walla, WA and granddaughters, Helen Cantero and her husband Victor of Walla Walla, WA, Eva Dorrough at Stanford University and Briona Dorrough of Norman, OK.

Cremation has taken place. No Services are planned at this time. Memorial donations in Linda's name may be made to the St. John's Episcopal Church, 1114 Indiana Avenue, Alamogordo, NM 88310.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -